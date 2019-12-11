The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US to impose sanctions on Iran shipping group involved in missile program

The sanctions will impact the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and it's China-based subsidiary, E-Sail Shipping, and Mahan Air.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 17:35
German-owned cargo vessel "Smaragd" seen carrying an Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL Group) container, 2012 (photo credit: DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI/REUTERS)
German-owned cargo vessel "Smaragd" seen carrying an Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL Group) container, 2012
(photo credit: DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI/REUTERS)
The United States is imposing new sanctions on Iran's largest shipping company and airline for helping the Islamic Republic develop ballistic missiles, announced Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a State Department briefing on Wednesday.
The sanctions will impact the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and it's China-based subsidiary, E-Sail Shipping, and Mahan Air. These companies helped Iran with its weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs. "These programs involved the siphoning of funds away from the oppressed Iranian people and they augment the regime's campaign of terror and intimidation at home and around the world," said Pompeo.
An Iranian shipping network that helps smuggle weapons into Yemen is also being put under sanctions, according to Pompeo.
IRISL, E-Sail Shipping and Mahan Air are already subject to other punitive actions by the US. The sanctions are being imposed under an executive order aimed at stopping the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction with the hopes that the sanctions will increase pressure on other countries to cut business with Iran.
IRISL was previously subject to a WMD designation which was lifted under the JCPOA nuclear deal in January 2016. Pompeo called the lifting of the WMD designation an "enormous mistake," adding that the company has knowingly contributed to the proliferation of WMDs.
"The administration took a historic number of new actions this week to stand up for oppressed people all around the world and to take action against their oppressors," said Pompeo. The US designated an additional 68 individuals and entities in nine countries for corruption and human rights offenses since Monday, according to Pompeo.
"As long its malign campaign continues so will our maximum pressure," said Pompeo in reference to the new sanctions against Iran.
"Today's designations put the world on notice: those who engage in elicit transactions with these companies will risk exposure to sanctions themselves," said Pompeo.
The sanctions will have a "very significant" impact because of the global concern about Iran and weapons of mass destruction, said Chistopher Ford, the top state department official for international security and non-proliferation, to the Financial Times.
"Our ability to work with international partners overseas to deny Iranian shippers access to particular ports, or prevent transactions, is much more diplomatically persuasive when we are able to identify weapons of mass destruction or missile-related proliferation as the gravamen of the complaint," said Ford.
The US claims that IRISL falsified documents and used deceptive measures to cover up the shipment of ballistic missile related items for Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization and Shahid Hemmat Industries Group, which runs Iran's liquid-fuelled ballistic missile program. The US believes that E-Sail has also been helping the AIO and SHIG.
In September, the US imposed sanctions against a vast shipping network that “is directed by and financially supports the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and its terrorist proxy Hezbollah,” according to a Treasury Department statement. The shipping network transported hundreds of millions of dollars of oil "for the benefit of the brutal Assad regime, Hezbollah and other illicit actors," according to the statement.
“China is the supplier of choice for many of the world’s proliferators, especially when it comes to missile technology. E-Sail is one of the conduits,” said Ford. “This is a message to other parties around the world not to engage with these folks, and is also to some degree a message to the Chinese that this...is not acceptable.”
The sanctions on IRISL and E-Sail will take effect after a 180-day window to make sure that customers with contracts to ship humanitarian goods aren't affected. The sanctions on Mahan Air will take effect immediately. Mahan was previously sanctioned for helping the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and the US now says it has evidence that shows Mahan has helped transport missile-related graphite and high-grade carbon fiber in violation of UN sanctions.
Mahan is regarded as the safest airline in Iran, according to the Financial Times, leaving some Iranians with worries about other airlines with aging fleets that haven't been able to conduct sufficient maintenance due to US sanctions. Mahan has avoided US sanctions by buying second-hand planes and spare parts from other countries.
The airline is banned in Germany and France and Italy will ban the airline starting in mid-December. Mahan still flies to Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Russia, China, India, Thailand and Malaysia.
Germany banned the airline because "it cannot be ruled out that this airline could also transport cargo to Germany that threatens our security. This is based on knowledge of past terrorist activities by Iran in Europe," said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert in January.
"Mahan Air has flown terrorists, weapons, equipment, and funds to international locations to support Iranian terrorist proxy groups," said the US ambassador in Berlin, Richard Grenell, in January, pointing to Iran's use of the airline to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Reuters and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.


Tags United States sanctions iran sanctions
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to Labour By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Needed: A think tank for the Zionist bookshelf By GIL TROY
Shimon Samuels Cemetery desecrations By SHIMON SAMUELS
Zina Rakhamilova Antisemitism on Canadian campuses By ZINA RAKHAMILOVA
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz, Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by