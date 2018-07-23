WATCH LIVE: Pompeo to address 'Supporting Iranian Voices'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a joint news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan, April 30, 2018..
(photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
X
WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will give a speech tonight in California promoting democratic movements within Iran, expanding a new campaign to undermine the Islamist government there.
The speech, titled “Supporting Iranian Voices,” comes amid sporadic protests across the country
over a spiraling economy. The Trump administration seeks to squeeze Tehran over its military posture in the region and pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran last May in an effort to revive a harsh sanctions regime on the state.
Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the US administration is risking war with Iran with its policy— and that such a conflict would be “the mother of all wars.” Pompeo has previously outlined a list of twelve fundamental reforms required of Tehran in order for them to normalize their relationship with Washington.