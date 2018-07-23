July 23 2018
|
Av, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

WATCH LIVE: Pompeo to address 'Supporting Iranian Voices'

The Iranian people are expressing their frustration with their government’s corruption and mismanagement.

By
July 23, 2018 03:59
Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a joint news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan, April 30, 2018.. (photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will give a speech tonight in California promoting democratic movements within Iran, expanding a new campaign to undermine the Islamist government there.
 
The speech, titled “Supporting Iranian Voices,” comes amid sporadic protests across the country over a spiraling economy. The Trump administration seeks to squeeze Tehran over its military posture in the region and pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran last May in an effort to revive a harsh sanctions regime on the state.
 
Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the US administration is risking war with Iran with its policy— and that such a conflict would be “the mother of all wars.” Pompeo has previously outlined a list of twelve fundamental reforms required of Tehran in order for them to normalize their relationship with Washington.
 

Related Content

A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building following an earthquake in Iran
July 23, 2018
Magnitude 5.8 quake hits southeast Iran, fourth temblor in two days

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut