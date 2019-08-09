Wall Street Journal reports Bahrain targeted by Iranian cyber attacks

According to a Wall Street Journal report, critical Bahraini government infrastructural sites were allegedly hacked by Iranian government officials in recent weeks - becoming the latest State victim of international cyber attacks amid growing tensions in the Persian Gulf.



The Wall Street Journal reported that "suspected Iranian cyber offensives" and intrusions have "rose above the normal level of Iranian cyber activity in the region," and is causing concern "that Tehran is stepping up its cyber attacks amid growing tensions."

"On Monday, hackers broke into the systems of Bahrain’s National Security Agency—the country’s main criminal investigative authority—as well as the Ministry of Interior and the first deputy prime minister’s office, according to one of the people familiar with the matter," said the report.Although there is no proof the alleged attack was carried out by Tehran, United states intelligence officials have named the Iranian government as the suspected culprit, however Bahraini have not definitely implicated the attack to the Islamic republic.Bahrain, however, has accused Iran in the past "of conspiring with Qatar to 'subvert national unity and spark chaos in the region" after Iran and Qatar held a strategic maritime meeting within the Islamic Republic's capital.With regards to the alleged cyber attack, there has been no determination the extent of what the damages or losses the "intrusions" within Bahrain's infrastructure entail.Iranian government officials did not immediately respond for a request to comment on the charges, however, Iran has "consistently maintained it is not hacking its neighbors." The US in their own has used cyber means in the past to gain intelligence and prevent escalations in the region, using unorthodox military tactics and tools to achieve these goals."In June, the U.S. military’s Cyber Command, in coordination with Central Command in the Middle East, launched cyber attacks against an Iranian intelligence group’s computer systems to control missile and rocket launches," The Wall Street Journal reported in a previous article.Bahrain is a strategic landing point for United States interests in the Middle East and it is the indefinite home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and Central Command.Theof the Iranian government not only sent a message to the Bahraini government, it also confuses the situation in the Gulf region further, sending warning signs to the US, Israel as well as Saudi Arabia, considering now that there is a very real possibility state-sponsored cyber attacks will become a certain reality of both political and military warfare - as well as the Bahrain intrusion becoming a further escalation and sign of aggression, whoever the culprits may be.The difficulty with identifying the origins of where cyber attacks are launched from is hard to determine, considering there is no physical evidence to work off of, mainly just reports "Regional leaders in the Gulf—and security officials in the U.S.—believe Iran has been increasing its malicious cyber activity since tensions ratcheted up over a series of incidents across the Middle East and saber-rattling by the U.S. and Iran over Iran’s nuclear program and U.S. sanctions, people familiar with their discussions said," The WSJ reported."On July 25, Bahrain authorities identified intrusions into its Electricity and Water Authority. The hackers shut down several systems in what the authorities believed was a test run of Iran’s capability to disrupt the country," the WSJ report stated a source familiar with the intrusion claimed.“They had command and control of some of the systems," the source said.However, with the information shared by the United States the Bahran Ministry of Interior released a statement assuring that they have put new "robust safeguards [now] in place to protect Bahrain’s interests and essential public services from increasingly sophisticated external cyber attacks.""Two former U.S. officials familiar with the matter confirmed the cyber breaches in Bahrain, saying that at least three entities had suffered intrusions."One of the former officials said the breaches appeared broadly similar to two hacks in 2012 that knocked Qatar’s natural-gas firm RasGas offline and wiped data from computer hard drives belonging to Saudi Arabia’s Aramco national oil company, a devastating attack that relied on a powerful virus known as Shamoon," the WSJ reported.In addition to there already withstanding protocol, adding to the statement that "in the first half of 2019, the authorities had successfully intercepted over 6 million attacks and over 830,000 malicious emails. The attempted attacks did not result in downtime or the disruption of government services."Many governments in the region, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have been spending millions of dollars to secure their cyber defenses, in lieu of these types of attacks.“This is the new normal and such attacks are likely to continue,” Norman Roule, the former intelligence manager for Iran at the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence told the WSJ. “For the last several years, Iran has undertaken, in waves, a series of attacks on Gulf state infrastructure."According to the report, three US-based cybersecurity firms have seen "signs" that the Islamic Republic has focused cyber attacks on American interests, spear phishing and focusing their efforts on the the American energy sector, such as oil and gas, as well as the US government themselves.The US Department of Homeland security has already issued a warning that these attacks are a real possibility if tensions rise further between the two nations.“This is an actor that has previously demonstrated a willingness to go destructive,” Chris Krebs, formerly of the Department of Homeland Security previously stated. “They’ve done it regionally. If their calculus changes, they could go global here.”“Iran uses targets in the Middle East to sort of test capabilities before bringing them here," a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the WSJ. “They’ve got some pretty good teachers. The Russians help them."

