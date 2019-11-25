The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Who's a good girl? Hero dog Conan honored at White House

The president praised the Delta Force dog's role in the flawless attack.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 21:50
Conan, the U.S. military dog that participated in and was injured in the U.S. raid in Syria that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, stand on the colonnade of the West Wing of the White House for a photo opportunity with President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S. November 25, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
Conan, the U.S. military dog that participated in and was injured in the U.S. raid in Syria that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, stand on the colonnade of the West Wing of the White House for a photo opportunity with President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S. November 25, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)

The most recent American war hero finally got the ceremonial praise she deserves as Conan, the Belgian Malinois hailed by US President Donald Trump as being instrumental in the raid that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, was honored at a special ceremony at the White House.

Conan, named after famed late-night comedian Conan O'Brien, was injured during the raid.

Attending the ceremony, Conan stood in front of reporters in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and first Lady Malania Trump. As Pence gave her a congratulatory pat on the head, the president praised her as a "tough cookie."

"Conan did a fantastic job. And we're very honored to have Conan here, we've given Conan a certificate and an award that we'll put up in the White House," he said, adding: "Conan was very badly hurt ... and they thought maybe was not going to recover, (but) recovered very quickly and has since gone on very important raids."

The president further praised the Delta Force dog's role in the flawless attack.

"Conan came over from the Middle East -- just arrived with some of the great people from the special forces that did the -- it was a flawless attack," the president said, as reported by Fox News. "And al-Baghdadi is gone. That was a flawless attack and I just met quite a few of them. And we just gave Conan a medal and a plaque."

As a member of Delta Force, Conan's identity was originally classified. However, in the wake of the raid, Trump declassified Conan's name and image to the public, and even tweeted a photoshopped image of him awarding her the Medal of Honor.

When asked by reporters if they'd consider adopting the newest national hero, the president and his wife notably declined – a rare decision, as most US presidents have kept dogs in the White House, and indeed all presidents since Woodrow Wilson have done so.



Tags United States dogs Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordanian king: Relations with Israel are at an 'all time low' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by