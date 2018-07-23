With a tweet, Trump sparks talk of war with Iran

Trump and Rouhani.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump engaged in a war of words with Iran’s leaders on Monday, warning them of “consequences” for their rhetoric and their posture in the region amid a push by his administration to undermine the government there.
Trump responded on Twitter to remarks made earlier on the weekend by Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, who said that “America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”
“NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE,” Trump responded in a late night tweet, written in all capital letters. “WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!”
The US president’s national security adviser, John Bolton, reiterated the administration position in a statement to the press later in the day, written in sentence case.
The exchange reflects increased tensions resulting from a mounting US pressure campaign on Iran targeting the country’s financial system – which the administration claims is run by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to the exclusive benefit of its leadership – and its oil and gas market. Having withdrawn the US from a nuclear agreement with Iran brokered with five other international powers in 2015, the Trump team now plans on snapping back all sanctions that were in place before the agreement by November 4.
Tehran has repeatedly warned in recent weeks that Trump’s policy, which threatens to collapse Iran’s economy and throw the government into crisis, will lead to war between the two nations. Iranian officials want guarantees from European powers hoping to keep the 2015 agreement alive that they will protect Iran from the harshest sanctions, including US efforts to bring their crude exports down to zero by the fall.
Iranian leaders have also warned that they may resume their strategic enrichment of fissile material – nuclear work that had previously isolated the country on the world stage and prompted an international crisis.
“If they restart their nuclear program, they will have bigger problems than they ever had before,” Trump told the press in April beside French President Emmanuel Macron.
National security pundits responded on Twitter lambasting the president for using all caps and for the tone of his message relative to that of Rouhani’s remarks. One former Obama administration official said the tweet was Trump’s “fire and fury” moment on Iran, referencing the president’s effort to threaten North Korea with nuclear war unless they ceased ballistic missile testing and entered good faith negotiations.
On Sunday night, Mike Pompeo, the president's secretary of state, said that Trump might entertain direct negotiations with the Iranians if they demonstrated a willingness to change
. But he cast doubt on whether that would ever happen.
Appealing to Iran’s diaspora community, which fled after the Islamic revolution there of 1979, Pompeo said the fundamental nature of the regime in Tehran was corrosive, violent and corrupt, and said the US government would support internal efforts to bring about change from within.
An IRGC official responded to Trump’s threat vowing to adhere to the tenets of the 1979 uprising, which saw the takeover of an Islamist government vowing the destruction of Israel and the United States.
“We will never abandon our revolutionary beliefs,” said Gholamhossein Gheybparvar, according to Iran’s Students News Agency, or ISNA. “We will resist pressure from enemies.”
“America wants nothing less than to destroy Iran,” he added, “but Trump cannot do a damn thing against Iran.”