Young religious Turks growing skeptical of Islam - Report

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Young religious people in Turkey are growing skeptical about Islam, according to the BBC.



Since 2003, when current Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected prime minister for the first time, the number of religious schools in the country has grown ten times. However, according to the report, it has become more common for young Turks to question their faith and beliefs, even though no data about the phenomenon is available.

"Until recently, I would not even shake hands with men," Merve, a religion elementary school teacher told the BBC. "But now I do not know whether there is a God or not, and I really do not care."Merve explained to the reporter that she used to be a radical believer until she suddenly started to doubt God's existence."I thought I would either go crazy or kill myself," she said. "The next day, I realized I had lost my faith."According to the British public service broadcaster, political and religious leaders in Turkey have recently been debating whether the pious young are moving away from Islam."Until recently, I was a sympathizer of radical groups such as the Islamic State or Al Qaeda. Today, I am an atheist," Bekir, a theology student, told the BBC."I initially wanted to find some logic in Islam, but I could not. Then I started questioning God too. I used to support the Islamist government here. But oppression breeds revolution. They wanted to oppress us and we started to react," he added.Anecdotally, many of those who are doubting their faith become atheists, but some are finding new meaning in different philosophical beliefs, such as deism, which maintains the existence of a non-interventionist creator who permits the world to run following natural laws."One day, as I was going down the road to the market, I took my headscarf off and never put it back again," Leyla, a college student, said speaking to the BBC."My father does not know I am a deist. If he knew, I fear he might prevent my little sister from having a graduate degree. 'Your sister went to university, and this is what happened to her,' he might say. I didn't ask God to create me, so God cannot ask anything from me in return. I have a right to live as free as a bird," she further pointed out.However, Turkish authorities, including Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz, are formally denying any crisis of faith in the younger generation of conservative Turks, the BBC reported."No member of our nation would ever adhere to a such a deviant and void concept," Turkey's top religious cleric, the head of Religious Affairs Directorate Ali Erbas said, referring to atheism and deism.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



