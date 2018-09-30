Iranian FM: 'The Holocaust is no reason to deprive others of a homeland'

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting with European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Brussels, Belgium January 11, 2018.
(photo credit: POOL)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and claimed he speaks "rubbish" when he is discussing Iranian matters during an interview given to CBS on Friday.
Zarif claimed that while a huge number of people perished during the Holocaust "it does not justify depriving other people of a homeland."
This is a surprising claim, as the official stand of the Iranian government is that the Holocaust is a fabrication.
In the past, Iran even invited scholars to attend conferences in which the "fabrication of the Holocaust
" was discussed.
Referring to US President Donald Trump as a "bully", Zarif claimed that by threatening to act against European nations that engage in trade with the Islamic Republic he is "pushing allies [of the US] to act in a lawless way."
"This policy will be met with a fierce response," warned Zarif, who claimed that Trump is far from showing strength.
Zarif also claimed that "we can still continue with our nuclear activity and even speed it up in reaction to the cancellation of the agreement by the US."
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>