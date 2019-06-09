Jewish education, ‘unpacked’

Unpacked logo.
JerusalemU, a non-profit media company that aims to connect with young Jews through educational films and videos, is launching a new YouTube channel called “Unpacked,” the organization said in a press release.
Videos cover complex, nuanced topics from Israel’s history to Israel’s start-up achievements.
The bite-sized videos are aimed at young people who are digital natives and spend millions of hours globally each day on smartphones.
“For decades the Jewish community has struggled to reach and teach the growing number of Jews that do not have access or choose not to access traditional Jewish learning opportunities. YouTube -- the world's largest global classroom and the #2 search engine, can change that,” said Jerusalem U's newly named CEO, Dina Rabhan.
“Not only are young people living online, they also want nuanced and sophisticated information, not just sound bites, tired slogans and well-worn talking points,” said Rabhan.
To launch the new brand JerusalemU is encouraging users to join the “take 10” campaign, taking 10 minutes a week to watch their latest videos. The first video series includes “The History of Israel Explained,” with 55 episodes.
More series are in the production pipeline for 2019 and 2020.
Find more on more on ‘unpacked.’
