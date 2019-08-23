Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Friday, August 23, 2019
Av 22, 5779
New York
Light Candles at: 7:24 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:23 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 7:12 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:11 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 6:39 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:50 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 6:55 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at : 7:53 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles at: 6:49 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:53 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles at: 6:56 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:51 p.m.
Eilat
Light Candles at: 6:42 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:48 p.m.
