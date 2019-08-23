Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Friday, August 23, 2019



Av 22, 5779 New York



Light Candles at: 7:24 p.m.



Shabbat Ends at: 8:23 p.m.





Los Angeles



Light Candles at: 7:12 p.m.



Shabbat Ends at: 8:11 p.m.





Jerusalem



Light Candles at: 6:39 p.m.



Shabbat Ends at: 7:50 p.m.





Tel Aviv



Light Candles at: 6:55 p.m.



Shabbat Ends at : 7:53 p.m.





Haifa



Light Candles at: 6:49 p.m.



Shabbat Ends at: 7:53 p.m.





Beersheba



Light Candles at: 6:56 p.m.



Shabbat Ends at: 7:51 p.m.



Eilat



Light Candles at: 6:42 p.m.



Shabbat Ends at: 7:48 p.m.

