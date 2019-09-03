10,000 NIS for an order of shwarma: "It's the owners' work system."

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 3, 2019 12:32
shwarma [illustrative]

shwarma [illustrative]. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Tourists paid the absurd amount in the restaurant "Old City Shwarma" in the Old City of Jerusalem. A former worker there: "The Police came with tourists to us three times."

"We're talking about the owner's work system:" How much does a shwarma cost? 30 shekels, 40? Try 10,000. That's the amount that tourists who ordered a serving of shwarma paid in the restaurant "Old City Shwarma" in Jerusalem's Old City. More precisely – 10,100 shekels. The story was originally broadcast on the program Hatzinor on channel 13. The program's team turned to the restaurant owners who claimed that it was a mistake, but up until this writing, three weeks after the event took place, the tourists have yet to receive their money.

In the Morning News of Keshet 12, a former restaurant employee explained that this is not the first time this has happened: "It's the owner's work system. That's one of the reasons I left the place. They started playing with the prices, it's terrible. The police came with tourists to us three times."

"It works like this: They don't have a menu, they ask tourists 80 for a shwarma on a platter and charge them in Euros or dollars," he explained. "Sometimes the person notices and catches it, and sometimes he gives you the credit card and then signs. He sees 80, sometime the word dollar doesn't show up. It's crazy. Don't let a tourist eat and then offend them. Some people go get the police if they realize what direction this is going and and some just give up. Poor guys," tells the former employee.


