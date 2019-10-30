A woman spends four years texting her dead father, gets a text back

23-year-old Chastity Patterson from Arkansas lost her father several years ago and decided to text her late dad’s number in 2015 as a means of keeping in touch with him. In the texts she wrote to him about her life, about recovering from cancer, of meeting a man she fell in love with and how that relationship eventually ended in heartbreak. “You would have probably shot him,” she wrote on the phone and hit send, on the anniversary of her dad’s death, MSN news reported.



To her amazement, she got a response.

The phone company unwittingly passed her dad’s number to another person, that man lost his daughter in a road accident in 2014. While Chastity never knew it, a grieving father was reading her texts all these years after losing his own daughter.“Hi sweetheart,” the text read, “I am not your father, but I’ve been getting all your messages for the past four years.”The man, whose name is Brad, told her the messages kept him alive all those years and that whenever she texts him it’s like “a message from God.”He confessed he wanted to write back earlier but was afraid his text might break her heart or upset her, he told her he wished his own daughter had a chance to grow up to become the kind of woman Chastity is. He also said that, in his opinion, her late father would have been proud of her decision to not have children yet and, instead, get a dog

