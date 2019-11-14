Arizona Rep. Gosar evokes aliens, Epstein’s death, as impeachment begins

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar [Rep] tweeted no less than 23 tweets in a span of eight hours protesting the Democrats' impeachment investigation of US President Donald Trump. When combining the first letter of each tweet, the message spelled out: "EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF."Jeffery Epstein was an eccentric millionaire who was found dead in his prison cell in August. Before his tragic death, he cultivated relationships with many well regarded people, among them Bill and Hillary Clinton and Ehud Barak, he was also a convicted sex offender. While his death is seen by many as a suicide, conspiracy theorists believe he was murdered. As most readers of Gosar's tweets did not see the message at first, and those who did asked whether it was intentional, Goasr tweeted an additional message, bolding the first letter of each sentence to read out "AREA 51," another conspiracy theory that went viral with its highlight being the "Area 51 raid" that called people to breach the US base and expose whether the government is hiding aliens in there.Gosar is a hard-leaning Republican with a record of objecting to abortions, gun control, and even Pope Francis, whom he claimed adopted “socialists talking points” and “false science” when he addressed climate change, the Washington Post reported in 2015. It seems likely Gosar is hinting at the possibility supported by conspiracy theorists that the impeachment process against US President Donald Trump is motivated not by any wrong-doing by Trump but by the ‘Deep State.’ An alleged cooperation of social elites and power groups who resent Trump and his policies. The term was coined in Turkey, where the derin devlet [Deep state], a shadow government created by Mustafa Kemal in 1923 with the foundation of the modern Turkish republic, was used by him to ensure he is able to execute his visions for Turkey after the Great War.Among some Trump supporters it is believed that the American equivalent of the Deep State is attempting to destroy Trump, whom they see as a truthful expression of the desires of the American people. Those who oppose Trump argue that the idea of a secret society or clandestine cooperation between powerful groups in US society verges on conspiracy theory and paranoia. The 2017 documentary film Gray State looks into the deaths of director David Crowley who is believed to have murdered his wife and child and commit suicide in 2014. Crowley was working on a fictional film depicting a dystopia of the US under martial law. His death is seen by conspiracy theory believers as evidence his movie was too close to real plans by the so-called Deep State. Epstein reportedly cultivated a passion for Transhumanism, a loose collection of views that argue that the current state of humans is not the last word on human evolution. Epstein also had a fascination with cryonics, the idea that by freezing bodies or parts of them, future scientific progress will enable those frozen to be defrosted and return to life. According to Annie Jacobsen who released Area 51: An Uncensored History of America's Top Secret Military Base in 2011 the base has no proved relationship with aliens, but does have such connection to Nazi scientists brought to the US in ‘Operation Paperclip’ to develop US military technology. Secret societies are not always figments of the imagination, in 1981 the list of those initiated into the Italian Black Masonic lodge Propaganda Due was found, it included many top Italian secret service officials and, also, future Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi.