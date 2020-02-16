The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post OMG

Astronomers to scan entire sky for alien life

The project was first announced last Friday in Seattle during the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) conference.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 04:32
Bright nebula gas cloud in deep outer space (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Bright nebula gas cloud in deep outer space
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The truth of life in outer space may indeed be out there, but the hunt for extraterrestrials has just been taken to an unprecedented scale.
As part of a collaboration between the privately funded Seti Institute and the New Mexico observatory the Very Large Array (VLA), a group of astronomers will use 28 giant radio telescopes to scan every inch of the sky for signs of alien life, The Guardian reported.
The project was first announced last Friday in Seattle during the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) conference.
“The VLA is being used for an all-sky survey, and we kind of go along for the ride,” explained Andrew Siemion, director of the Berkeley Seti center. “It allows us to in parallel conduct a Seti survey.
While the VLA, which is one of the most powerful radio observatories on Earth, will continue normal operations, all data recorded will be duplicated and fed through a supercomputer, dedicated to sift through it and uncover any traces of distant life or technology.
Senior Apple executive John Giannandrea has co-funded the first phase of the project, installing new cables.
“Determining whether we are alone in the universe as technologically capable life is among the most compelling questions in science, and [our] telescopes can play a major role in answering it,” said Tony Beasley, director of the VLA's owners, The National Radio Astronomy Observatory.
Technology has steadily been reaching more and more to the stars in recent years, including the imminent advent of commercial space travel, as well as numerous government space agency efforts to explore space. As such, while mankind might seem to truly be alone in the universe, humanity is getting closer than ever to have any chance of finding out anything to the contrary.
However, some, like the late scientist Stephen Hawking, have questioned or outright discouraged making contact with extraterrestrial life.
Siemion, however, disagrees.
“Personally I think we absolutely should and I think without a doubt, we would,” he explained.
“Part of being human is wanting to reach out into the unknown and wanting to reach out and make connections.”
But what would the first words be when making contact? Would it be, as some have suggested, "we come in peace?"
This is something Siemion has spent little time thinking about, saying: “I guess I would just say, ‘Hello.’”
Another plan brought up at the AAAS conference was an observation effort with the James Webb Space Telescope.
The plan, brought up by Victoria Meadows, head of NASA's Virtual Planetary laboratory at the University of Washington, is set to launch in 2021, and will observe three Earth-sized planets orbiting the star Trappist-1, which is considered by some scientists as being one of the most promising possibilities for an atmosphere capable of having liquid water exist on the planet's surface
“The James Webb Telescope will be able to tell us whether they have atmospheres like the Earth or Venus,” Meadows said. “It gives us our first real chance to search for gases given off by life on another planet.
“We’re basically going to get to study Earth’s cousins.”


Tags space science Alien
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
4 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by