Azealia Banks: I will never ever go to Israel again

After her concert in Tel Aviv on Monday night, America rapper Azealia Banks swore she would never visit Israel again after how she was treated.



The concert seemed to go well, and Banks retweeted several fans videos and photos from the show.The performer also defended herself over criticism about her appearance in Israel."Y’all forget that there are black and brown people in Tel Aviv living their lives, going to work, minding their own business streaming music on Spotify, listening to my random rants who were really happy that I came to play where they could access me," she wrote on Monday. "My concert is a place where people can Just be human beings without all the politics."When some followers said Israel was an apartheid state, Banks replied that "The United States of America is a white supremacist country. Can’t condemn another country without first examining yourself."But as she departed the country, Banks said her experiences with many Israelis and particularly during traveling left her deeply upset."I love my fans but the people in Tel Aviv are really very rude," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "The folks at the hotel, in restaurants, at the grocery store treated me with such disregard I really didn’t enjoy my time here. The show was great tho." She said she didn't "get paid enough to put up with the social culture in Israel" and would only come back "for some real money."But after Banks had an unpleasant flight home, she vowed that she wouldn't be back at all, despite the love for her fans."The people at security deliberately took extra long to search my things clearly because I am black," she wrote. "I had an escort with me and everything... they still held me up while I watched a bunch of white folk move past me quickly and get to their gates on time." She added that a woman on her flight screamed at her about her carry-on bag: "It was so racist I sat in my seat and cried."Once she was back in the United States, Banks said she needed to unwind "from all the stress in Israel," but didn't appear to regret going. She reiterated that she loved her fans, and retweeted a supporter who said she was "Super brave! You gave some fans an experience they may never have again. That took some heart."