Ben & Jerry’s celebrates 40 years in Israel with free ice cream

Around 400 people waited in line at Gan HaMifletset (Rabinovich Garden) Thursday evening, where Ben & Jerry's gave out free ice cream to celebrate 40 years in Israel.
(photo credit: ELIANA SCHREIBER)
Kids at Rabinovich Garden (Gan HaMifletset) had a special surprise this weekend: free ice cream.
An event celebrating Ben & Jerry’s 40th year in Israel was the third stop in Ben & Jerry’s self-proclaimed “Birthday Tour,” which stops in various cities across the country.
Ben & Jerry’s sampled two of its newest flavors, Boom Chocolatta! Cookie Core — a mix of mocha and caramel ice creams with chocolate cookies, fudge flakes and a chocolate cookie core — and Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Core — chocolate and cheesecake ice creams with chocolate cookies and a cheesecake core.
The ice cream line curved all the way around the playground in the park and attracted around 400 visitors.
Maor Rubinstein, who lives in the nearby neighborhood, said he waited in line for about 20 minutes.
Rubinstein, like many others, came mostly to get free ice cream for his three-year-old son.
Others, like Roy Kofman, 16, traveled from outside Jerusalem for the event.
Kofman, from Giv’at Ze’ev, said he supports Ben & Jerry’s because it is delicious and also Kosher, an important aspect for him.
“We support Kosher food,” he said.
All Ben & Jerry’s are certified Kosher, said Orit Toker, manager of food technologies at Ben & Jerry’s in Israel, but some flavors in Israel have a higher certification.
Adi Cohen, who also lives near the park, waited in line because she “just love[s] the ice cream.”
“It’s delicious,” Cohen said.The next stop on Ben & Jerry’s “Birthday Tour” is July 7 in Be’er Sheva from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information and locations, visit https://www.benjerry.co.il/birthday-tour/