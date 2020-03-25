The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post OMG

British vicar catches fire waiting for answer from God

"Oh dear, I just caught on fire," he exclaimed, batting and blowing out the flame. "Oh my word."

By REUTERS  
MARCH 25, 2020 06:59
Worshippers pray as their vicar delivers a service to then faithful at home via a live stream over the internet and to a small congregation at the Saint Simon Zelotes Church, as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, in London, Britain March 22, 2020 (photo credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)
Worshippers pray as their vicar delivers a service to then faithful at home via a live stream over the internet and to a small congregation at the Saint Simon Zelotes Church, as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, in London, Britain March 22, 2020
(photo credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)
A British vicar got more than he expected from his first attempt at an online sermon when he leaned too close to a candle on a cross and his sweater caught fire.
Stephen Beach of St Budeaux Parish Church in Plymouth, southwest England, was getting his congregation to reflect on the experience of waiting in the final section of a sermon delivered from his home last week.
"It's a great thing to pause in the presence of God and to ask the question: Lord God, what are you saying to us?," Beach said, warming to the theme.
"And then, of course, to wait for an answer. I've just been pausing between these..." he continues before the realizing his left shoulder has moved too close to the flame.
"Oh dear, I just caught on fire," he exclaimed, batting and blowing out the flame. "Oh my word."
Video sermons are part of the Plymouth church's response to the coronavirus crisis, trying to encourage people to keep faith and sustain their normal outlook on life, the vicar told Reuters in a message.
"My family love it, and the youngest grandchildren want to know when Granddad is going to set himself on fire again," Beach added.
Several places of worship around the world have adopted online prayers and services in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a television message watched by more than 27 million people on Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons to stay at home, told nearly all shops to close and banned social gatherings including weddings and baptisms.



Tags United Kingdom christianity Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by