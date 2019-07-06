Chilled dogs: Vets suggest Sderot dogs should be given medical cannabis

Guide dogs.
(photo credit: ELI BEN BOHER)
Veterinarians examined dogs at an animal shelter in Sderot and believe that over half of them show signs of stress and argue the reason is ongoing tocket attacks on the southern city, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.
Their solution? Give the dogs medical cannabis.
Dogs can get high and do if they eat cannabis or inhale cannabis smoke. Which is why dog owners who ingest foods containing cannabis should be careful not to allow their dogs to eat any as dogs are known to wolf down large amounts of food, even food containing weed.
The vets turned to the Ministry of Health and requested to examine if medical cannabis for dogs might relieve stress levels.
On Thursday, Israel's Health Ministry outlined new steps which aim to make it easier for human consumers of medical cannabis to access their medications.
“A large proportion of the patients will pay less than what they currently pay in the old system,” the ministry wrote in a statement. A fixed payment for pediatric patients and oncology patients will be set at around NIS 500, which will cover their cannabis medications regardless of the amount that they use.
The ministry also hopes to establish a maximum price for public doctor visits, which take place for the purpose of attaining a license to use medical cannabis, to between NIS 279 and 283. This change is subject to approval of the ministries of finance and economy.
Rebecca Araten contributed to this article.
