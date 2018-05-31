May 31 2018
|
Sivan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

'Cholent' makes an appearance at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Can you spell cholent?

By
May 31, 2018 18:19

"Cholent" At The National Spelling Bee! (Simcha Spot / YouTube)

"Cholent" At The National Spelling Bee! (Simcha Spot / YouTube)

It has seven letters, its comes from Yiddish and it was a question at the Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals this week in Maryland.

The answer, of course, is cholent, and 13-year-old Shiva Yeshlur from Wyoming spelled the word correctly - with a little help.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


After being presented with the word, Yeshlur requested a definition from the judges.

"A Jewish Sabbath-day dish of slow-baked meat and vegetables," the judge told him. He then asked for the word's language of origin, was told it was Yiddish and correctly spelled the word.

While Yeshlur mastered cholent, he sadly did not move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, which are slated to be held on Thursday night.


Related Content

Alt-J performs in Tel Aviv
May 30, 2018
Alt-J captivates Tel Aviv despite rockets sirens in the south

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut