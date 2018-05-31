'Cholent' makes an appearance at Scripps National Spelling Bee

It has seven letters, its comes from Yiddish and it was a question at the Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals this week in Maryland.



The answer, of course, is cholent, and 13-year-old Shiva Yeshlur from Wyoming spelled the word correctly - with a little help.





After being presented with the word, Yeshlur requested a definition from the judges."A Jewish Sabbath-day dish of slow-baked meat and vegetables," the judge told him. He then asked for the word's language of origin, was told it was Yiddish and correctly spelled the word.While Yeshlur mastered cholent, he sadly did not move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, which are slated to be held on Thursday night.