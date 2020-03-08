Dating app Tinder warns users to take precautions against coronavirus

The dating app Tinder has recently warned its users about the coronavirus, urging them to take precautions, Business Insider reported. An in-app waning states that "your well-being is our #1 priority. "Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important." The warning appears when users are swiping through potential matches.Tinder also recommends users to follow preventive guidelines such as washing your hands frequently, carrying hand sanitizer, avoiding touching your face and maintaining "social distance in public gatherings."The warning sparked mixed reactions from users on social media, some thanking Tinder for the initiative, some arguing that the spread of coronavirus is impacting their dating life, and others saying that they have other problems than coronavirus when going on Tinder.
Some users even highlighted that "maintaining social distance" may not be a quite appropriate advice coming from Tinder.
The coronavirus is no stranger to the Tinder app. A few weeks ago, a fake coronavirus profile had been created. The description read "New in town, looking for some fun. Currently travelling around China and planning to travel all over the world soon!"
tinder out here protecting me from corona virus more than they’re protecting me from bad pickup lines and weirdos pic.twitter.com/vuw6PjdtH5— Linds (@lindzsIay) March 3, 2020
Why is this a thing. Tinder already makes me feel depressed I don’t need to feel anxious about this too?? Sounds insensitive af but I’m a bit over hearing about Coronavirus every second of the day. Life goes on!! pic.twitter.com/JsWC6cPvsl— EDM (@EllieDaisy11) March 3, 2020
Some users even highlighted that "maintaining social distance" may not be a quite appropriate advice coming from Tinder.
Tinder telling people to "maintain a social distance" is probably not a great business strategy #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/IyDNOxWua9— Evie Breese (@Evie_Breese) March 4, 2020
The coronavirus is no stranger to the Tinder app. A few weeks ago, a fake coronavirus profile had been created. The description read "New in town, looking for some fun. Currently travelling around China and planning to travel all over the world soon!"
IM SCREAMING #tinder #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7gXHP8K1yb— ✧ ♥︎ Laura ♥︎ ✧ (@cluelesslaura) February 17, 2020