Does 'Toy' sound like 'Seven Nation Army'?

Israel's Netta performs "Toy" during the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018.
Universal Music Group has sent a letter to the writer and composer of "Toy," Israel's Eurovision-winning song, threatening a lawsuit over its similarities to the 2003 White Stripes' track, "Seven Nation Army".
The letter was sent two weeks ago to Doron Medalie and Stav Beger, who created the song that Netta Barzilai brought to victory in Lisbon last month. News of the letter was first reported on Tuesday evening in Israel, by the Good Evening with Guy Pines TV show.
The letter claims that there are similarities between "Toy" and "Seven Nation Army."
The letter reportedly notes similarities between the rhythm and tempo of the songs, rather than the melodies or lyrics. "Seven Nation Army" is known as the rock duo's signature song; it won best rock song at the Grammy Awards that year and has become an anthem for many sporting events.
Medalie confirmed to The Jerusalem Post
Tuesday that he had received such a letter.
"It's not a lawsuit, there's no court here," he said. "It's a letter of clarification, so we're clarifying."
Medalie said he could not comment further, since it involves legal proceedings, but said "everything will be okay."
Ofer Menahem, the publicist for Barzilai, said the Eurovision-winning singer would not be commenting on the incident. Menahem reiterated that there is no current lawsuit, just a letter of inquiry.
Universal did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Despite such letters being commonplace in the music industry, Israeli media reports speculated that Israel's hosting of next year's Eurovision
could be in danger. However, the likelihood of it having such an effect is almost zero.