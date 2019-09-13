Dutch YouTubers arrested trying to enter Area 51

Two Dutch nationals equipped with drones and cameras were arrested by police after they were caught trying to enter Area 51, the Nye County sheriff's department announced Thursday.



21-year-old Govert Sweep and 20-year-old Ties Granzier, who both have YouTube channels with over 300,000 and 730,000 subscribers respectively, were caught three miles into the security zone on Tuesday after police spotted their car. The two men told police that they had seen the signs on the highway warning that this was a restricted area, but that they nonetheless wanted to look at the facility.

On Sept. 10, the @nyesheriff arrested two foreign nationals for trespass at Nevada National Security Sitehttps://t.co/9piOSYuisF pic.twitter.com/iWM2U1eGti — Nye County, Nevada (@nyecounty) September 12, 2019

The two were subsequently charged with trespassing.Located in the Nevada desert, Area 51 is one of the world's most infamous and secretive restricted military facilities. A common subject among conspiracy theorists and UFO hunters, the site is commonly alleged to house the remnants of the 1947 Roswell UFO incident. In 2002, Annie Jacobsen published Area 51: An Uncensored History of American's Top Secret Military Base.However, the lore surrounding the mysterious military base has grown more complex, fueled by the longstanding denial of the US government that the site even existed – indeed, it remained an open secret until the US government finally confirmed its existence in 2013, although it adamantly maintains that it is simply a US Air Force base.As a result of the public's unceasing fascination with the enigmatic base, a campaign was started in the summer of 2019 on Facebook to storm Area 51 , with the tagline of "They Can't Stop All of Us," scheduled for September 20. The event, posted as a joke, became viral, with over two million people jokingly signing on to "see them aliens."At the FBI's insistence, the event's organizers agreed to turn it into a festival called AlienStock, which was canceled "Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+... attendees," the event's website announced.Israel also has a lively interest in UFOs, and even has a society focused on researching UFOs and life outside of this planet headed by David Ronen. In a Time-Out article from July, it was reported that Ronen himself claims to have seen a UFO over Tel Aviv and reported on an alien chasing two women in their car in that city. Louise Kahn, lead singer of the band Terry Poison, reported seeing a UFO while walking in Tel Aviv in 2005.Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.

