Gal Gadot dressed as Wonder Woman visits children's ward

GAL GADOT at the May premiere of ‘Wonder Woman,’ in Los Angeles. Does Israel really need hasbara? .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Gal Gadot showed up to surprise and delight sick children on Friday - in her full Wonder Woman getup.
The Israeli actress appeared at the Inova Children's Hospital in Annandale, Virginia, in full costume, complete with headpiece, arm cuffs and thigh-high boots. She posed for photos and talked to the patients and staff, who eagerly shared images of the visit on social media.
"Thank you @GalGadot for visiting us @InovaHealth Children’s Hospital," wrote Dr. Lucas Collazo on Twitter. "You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff."
The hospital's own Twitter account posted: "We are so honored that #WonderWoman stopped by to visit the kids and caregivers at #InovaChildrensHospital! Thank you @GalGadot. #ForTheKids."
For the past month Gadot has been filming in Virginia and in Washington DC for the sequel to the smash hit Wonder Woman - which is due out November 1, 2019.