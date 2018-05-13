May 13 2018
|
Iyar, 28, 5778
|
Gal Gadot to Netta: You represent the real wonder in women

Earlier, the Israeli actress called on her fans to cast their votes for Netta Barzilai.

By
May 13, 2018 12:10
2 minute read.
Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai and actress Gal Gadot

Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai and actress Gal Gadot. (photo credit: DANIEL KAMINSKY AND MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Moments after Netta Barzilai was announced as the winner of the 2018 Eurovision, actress Gal Gadot took to Instagram to congratulate her.

"Yay!!!!!! I'm so happy for Netta!!" she wrote, sharing a video of Barzilai's acceptance speech. In the video, Gadot can be heard saying, "What a sweetie, how cute, what a champion."

Gadot wished Barzilai congratulations on winning, adding: "You represent the real wonder in women. So much [t]ruth, confidence and talent. You stand for diversity and you bring fresh beautiful light to the world."

Gadot also thanked all her followers for voting for Barzilai. Indeed just two hours earlier, the Israeli actress called on her fans to cast their votes for Israel, song No. 22.

"Vote for Netta!! #eurovision2018," she wrote to her almost 20 million Instagram followers.


 

Vote for Netta!! #eurovision2018

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on


Did Gadot help Israel win its first Eurovision in 20 years? She certainly didn't hurt the cause.


