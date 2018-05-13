Gal Gadot to Netta: You represent the real wonder in women

Moments after Netta Barzilai was announced as the winner of the 2018 Eurovision, actress Gal Gadot took to Instagram to congratulate her.



"Yay!!!!!! I'm so happy for Netta!!" she wrote, sharing a video of Barzilai's acceptance speech. In the video, Gadot can be heard saying, "What a sweetie, how cute, what a champion."





Vote for Netta!! #eurovision2018 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on May 12, 2018 at 2:05pm PDT

Gadot wished Barzilai congratulations on winning, adding: "You represent the real wonder in women. So much [t]ruth, confidence and talent. You stand for diversity and you bring fresh beautiful light to the world."Gadot also thanked all her followers for voting for Barzilai. Indeed just two hours earlier, the Israeli actress called on her fans to cast their votes for Israel, song No. 22."Vote for Netta!! #eurovision2018," she wrote to her almost 20 million Instagram followers.Did Gadot help Israel win its first Eurovision in 20 years? She certainly didn't hurt the cause.