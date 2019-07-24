Gay orgy, drug party busted by Vatican police

Pope Francis leaves at the end of a Mass of Pentecost at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 20, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Vatican police raided an apartment to unearth a massive homosexual orgy with rampant drug abuse in late June, The New York Post reported on July 5 citing Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.
The priest who lives in the property was arrested and taken to a drug rehabilitation center.
He is currently in a convent in Italy for a spiritual retreat.
The priest, who is unnamed in the report, is an aide to one of Pope Francis’s key advisers.
