German Army Instagram praises Nazi uniform for contribution to fashion

The official Instagram account for the German military forces, the Bundeswehr, has posted a photo of the uniform of a Nazi officer in praise of the contribution to fashion that Germany's military has represented. The photograph appeared to be of a Werhmacht uniform in a museum exhibit replete with two iron crosses, the badge of the Wehrmacht, and the imperial eagle carrying the swastika. The caption: "Fashion is also an aspect. To this day, there are military style elements in Haute Couture."A brightly colored sticker over the image read: "retro". Green Party MP Tobias Lindner slammed the image, calling upon the Bundeswehr to "immediately clarify how something like this could have been posted to their Instagram account."
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense told German newspaper, Bild, that the caption was "misleading," and promised that the "thoughtless, insensitive" image would be removed. It now has. They further stated that conversations would be had with the staff responsible for posting the image. A spokesman for the Bundeswehr added: "the Wehrmacht is in no way a meaningful and inspirational tradition for the Bundeswehr."The image was posted as Luxury fashion brand Loewe came under fire for featuring a striped black and white suit reminiscent of the concentration camp uniforms that victims of the Holocaust were forced to wear. "Unable to see anything but concentration camp uniforms in this $1,840 ensemble," Diet Prada wrote on its Instagram. "There's not actually much left to the imagination when the resulting look is so uncannily disturbing."
Loewe has since pulled the product from its website, and apologized via Instagram Stories "It was brought to our attention that one of our looks featured in a magazine and part of our Arts and Crafts ceramicist William De Morgan could be misconstrued as referring to one of the most odious moments in the history of mankind," they said in a statement. "It was absolutely never our intention and we apologize to anyone who might feel we were insensitive to sacred memories. The products featured have been removed from our commercial offering."
Bundestagsabgeordneter Tobias Lindner (37, Grüne) ist empört: „Die Bundeswehr muss unverzüglich klären, wie so etwas auf ihren Instagram Account kommen konnte.“ @GrueneBundestag @lisapaus https://t.co/bRUP1VeWxo— Dr. Tobias Lindner (@tobiaslindner) November 27, 2019
Loewe sweetie what are you doing? cr diet_prada pic.twitter.com/LvPo9xBWi5— 老鼠 ⚡ (@lontemporer) November 23, 2019
