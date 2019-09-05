Hitler's last living relative convicted of pedophilia

Lukas Romano-Hitler, who claims to be Adolf Hitler's last living relative, was convicted of pedophilia after kissing a schoolgirl in Leipzig - German media sources reported on Thursday.





Guy Claiming To Be Hitler’s Last Relative Convicted Of Kissing Schoolgirl https://t.co/KoFaWhltvI pic.twitter.com/9vhd0K84wl — theSpontany (@thespontany) September 4, 2019 According to the report by BILD, the 69-year-old man was recently convicted of sexual assault after kissing a 13-year-old schoolgirl.

The girl's father, who owns a small garage in Leipzig, told BILD he believed the man was interested in buying his garage, but soon realized he was actually interested in his 13-year-old daughter.





800 Euro Strafbefehl - Hitler hat meine Tochter belästigt https://t.co/rx9e06VWEL #Leipzig #Nachrichten — BILD Leipzig (@BILD_Leipzig) September 3, 2019 "He lured her into his apartment, bought her clothes and flowers," said the girl's father, adding that "at some point, he even proposed to her."

According to the BILD, the girl's father filed a report after his daughter told him the man had kissed her against her will.

Hitler was convicted and fined €800 ($886).

