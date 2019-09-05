Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hitler's last living relative convicted of pedophilia

The man was convicted and fined €800 ($886).

By LEON SVERDLOV
September 5, 2019 16:45
Adolf Hitler

Adolf Hitler. (photo credit: MIHAILO1997/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

 Lukas Romano-Hitler, who claims to be Adolf Hitler's last living relative, was convicted of pedophilia after kissing a schoolgirl in Leipzig - German media sources reported on Thursday.

According to the report by BILD, the 69-year-old man was recently convicted of sexual assault after kissing a 13-year-old schoolgirl.
 


The girl's father, who owns a small garage in Leipzig, told BILD he believed the man was interested in buying his garage, but soon realized he was actually interested in his 13-year-old daughter.


"He lured her into his apartment, bought her clothes and flowers," said the girl's father, adding that "at some point, he even proposed to her."

 


According to the BILD, the girl's father filed a report after his daughter told him the man had kissed her against her will.


Hitler was convicted and fined €800 ($886).


