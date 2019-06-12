Hong Kong porn sites tell users to get a grip and take to the streets

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Hong Kong porn sites ThisAV.com and AVO1 published messages in which they urge users to stop watching and join the protests, Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

“Are you so lonely that you will continue to throw your money here and not demonstrate with everybody?” ThisAV.com asked users.



Tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets of Hong Kong this week, demonstrating against an extradition bill that that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Reporter Yuen Chan released a tweet on social media in which she lauded a site for telling users the protest is vital “not because we have hope…but because we need to come out even if we fail.”

It's happened. A #HongKong porn site is urging users to suspend activities to march against #ExtraditionBill "not because we have hope, not cos we think numbers=success, but because we need to come out even if we fail" #NoExtraditionToChina #反送中 pic.twitter.com/Fdo9UfebfA — Yuen Chan (@xinwenxiaojie) June 8, 2019

In 1989, the magazine for men Lung Fu Pao published a special edition donating all profits to the families of those killed in Tianamen Square.

Pornography tends to find itself in the forefront of struggles in favor of more, not less, democracy and freedom. In the US Hustler, publisher Larry Flynt became famous for promoting free speech - in his case the ability to print nudity - and became the topic of the 1996 film The People vs Larry Flynt.

In Israel, the now defunct magazine HaOlam HaZe used to print semi-nude pictures of women for the expressed purpose of attracting readers who would not normally purchase the iconoclastic magazine.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



