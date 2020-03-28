IDF opens coronavirus hotline, accidentally posts telecom's number

The IDF's Home Front Command this week opened a coronavirus hotline for soldiers but accidentally posted the phone number of Hot Mobile, one of Israel's largest telecommunications companies, Ynet reported





"As part of the medical treatment given to soldiers, a specialized hotline was established to provide soldiers with answers to questions regarding coronavirus and to coordinate the arrival of medical testing units," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.





"On Thursday, an announcement regarding the hotline was released to the media and published on the IDF's platforms," the unit continued. "After a few hours it was realized that, due to a human error, the wrong phone number was published." They added that "the problem was fixed on all media platforms it was published on."





According to Ynet, the hotline, called Kol HaLev ("the Voice of the Heart") was created to provide general information concerning the outbreak, as well as instructions on self-isolation and other measures to be taken in case one experiences coronavirus-like symptoms.





The hotline (accessible at *6690) was reportedly established as part of the measures taken by the IDF in order to expand the army's ability to treat infected soldiers within the institution itself. An coronavirus rehabilitation center was established in Ashkelon's IDF base and in other treatment facilities belonging to the military.



