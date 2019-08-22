Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, AOC star in 'Simpsons' clip mocking Trump

U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.,. (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump faces off against freshmen Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley in a recent Simpsons episode, including telling Tlaib and Omar that "you two will never see Tel Aviv."



The scene opens with Trump complaining about his problems and seeking a way to distract himself.

"So many problems, tarrifs. I need a distraction," Trump says, before picking up a photo of "the squad.""They shouldn't be in America," sings Trump to the tune of West Side Story. "No one but me in America/ No taxes for me in America/ This is my natural hair-ica..."The group comes to life from the photograph and chases the president around the White House, making fun of the president, responding that they are "more American than your wife."Watch the clip below.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });