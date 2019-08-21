Italian millionaire Gianluca Vacchi ‘Trumps it’ on social media

US President Donald Trump.
Italian millionaire Gianluca Vacchi caused an uproar in Italy and on social media on Wednesday after he released a music video in which he slaps the bottoms of various models and then leaps off his yacht.
The video got over five million views on Instagram, with some users slamming Vacchi for “shaming” and “dehumanizing” women.
Vacchi, who released a music video called Trump-It
in 2018, makes no bones about drawing inspiration from US President Donald Trump who often employs social media to speak to his audience directly and share views some might find shocking.
In 2016 The Washington Post
released a recording of Trump, before he was in office, in which he claimed that “when you’re a star…you can do anything” to women.
Trump also allegedly had an affair with porn-actress Stormy Daniels
, according to a 2018 article in The Wall Street Journal. In a profile piece
from 2017, Business Insider
reported that Vacchi is an heir to the Italian company IMA (Industria Macchine Automitche) which is based in Boogna. He told the publication he was able to take some companies owned by his family and turn them around, eventually listing them on the stock exchange, before moving to private equity.
He retired from the working life, as he called it, at the age of 45 and decided his interest now is in, as he said, “what’s moving my curiosity.”
Arguing that Instagram replaced the newspaper as a source of information, he said that “people are more interested in other people’s lives than their own. It’s very strange but it’s like that.”
He released a book in 2916 titled #Enjoy
and has a following of roughly 11 million views for each post, making him an Italian-styled Dan Bilzerian.
Bilzerian, a professional gambler with a massive following on social media due to his constant sharing of images and videos of his lavish life style – is also known for strongly supporting Trump.
The emergence of such colorful online personalities, who present a spectacular spectacle of a life filled with yachts, models, parties and, in the case of Bilzerian, drug usage
– happens at the same time of the Incel sub-culture emerging.
Incel, which is a shortage for involuntary celibates, is a sub-culture of males who view themselves as failures in relationships and often describe females in derogatory terms. This toxic online culture had been linked to violence against women in four mass murder cases in the US.
