Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Italian millionaire Gianluca Vacchi ‘Trumps it’ on social media

Heir to the IMA fortune, Vacchi retired from the working life at age 45 and now spends his time promoting his gospel of “enjoying life,” usually on yachts with models.

By
August 21, 2019 11:00
Italian millionaire Gianluca Vacchi ‘Trumps it’ on social media

US President Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Italian millionaire Gianluca Vacchi caused an uproar in Italy and on social media on Wednesday after he released a music video in which he slaps the bottoms of various models and then leaps off his yacht.



The video got over five million views on Instagram, with some users slamming Vacchi for “shaming” and “dehumanizing” women.



Vacchi, who released a music video called Trump-It in 2018, makes no bones about drawing inspiration from US President Donald Trump who often employs social media to speak to his audience directly and share views some might find shocking.

In 2016 The Washington Post released a recording of Trump, before he was in office, in which he claimed that “when you’re a star…you can do anything” to women.

Trump also allegedly had an affair with porn-actress Stormy Daniels, according to a 2018 article in The Wall Street Journal.

In a profile piece from 2017, Business Insider reported that Vacchi is an heir to the Italian company IMA (Industria Macchine Automitche) which is based in Boogna. He told the publication he was able to take some companies owned by his family and turn them around, eventually listing them on the stock exchange, before moving to private equity.

He retired from the working life, as he called it, at the age of 45 and decided his interest now is in, as he said, “what’s moving my curiosity.”

Arguing that Instagram replaced the newspaper as a source of information, he said that “people are more interested in other people’s lives than their own. It’s very strange but it’s like that.”

He released a book in 2916 titled #Enjoy and has a following of roughly 11 million views for each post, making him an Italian-styled Dan Bilzerian.

Bilzerian, a professional gambler with a massive following on social media due to his constant sharing of images and videos of his lavish life style – is also known for strongly supporting Trump.

The emergence of such colorful online personalities, who present a spectacular spectacle of a life filled with yachts, models, parties and, in the case of Bilzerian, drug usage – happens at the same time of the Incel sub-culture emerging.

Incel, which is a shortage for involuntary celibates, is a sub-culture of males who view themselves as failures in relationships and often describe females in derogatory terms.  This toxic online culture had been linked to violence against women in four mass murder cases in the US.


Related Content

Nazi Swastika
August 21, 2019
German amusement park closes ride that resembles swastika

By ALEX WINSTON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings