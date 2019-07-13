Missing American scientist found dead in Nazi bunker in Crete

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty".
(photo credit: LASZIO BALOGH/REUTERS)
The remains of Dr. Suzanne Eaton were found in a Nazi-era bunker in the island of Crete on Thursday, CNN reported.
Eaton, who was visiting Crete to give a lecture, went for a morning run and was never seen again. She had a black belt in Taekwondo and had visited many countries as part of her scientific career.
At first it was believed she might have passed out due to the intense summer heat or had an accident. Her body was eventually found in a bunker dug by the Nazis when they controlled Crete, the bunker, which is not well known and is not a tourist attraction, leads some to suspect an involvement by a neo-Nazi person or persons who would know of it, the Daily Beast reported.
The body was found by two local people, Police chief for Crete Konstantinos Lagoudakis said he has not seen a case like this in his entire term in office.
Wife of British scientist Tony Hyman and mother of two adult sons, her death shocked Crete and Greece.
