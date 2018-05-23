Nazi-hunting drama picked up by Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has ordered an entire season of a new show focused on Nazi hunters in New York City in the 1970s.

The series, titled The Hunt, is the brainchild of Jordan Peele, half of the comedy duo Key and Peele and the Oscar-winning writer and director of Get Out.



It was reported back in September that Peele was developing the series, and last week Amazon announced it had ordered a 10-episode run.





This show will be https://t.co/w8QiGtPEfe — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) May 17, 2018

Peele will serve as the show's executive producer alongside David Weil. The series follows a group of people in New York who seek out Nazi criminals who resettled in the United States after the Holocaust. The show, based on real life events, depicts the former Nazi officials conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US.Peele posted news of the series pick-up on Twitter last week, writing "This show will be [fire emoji]."