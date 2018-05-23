May 23 2018
|
Sivan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Nazi-hunting drama picked up by Amazon

The series follows a group of people in New York who seek out Nazi criminals who resettled in the United States after the Holocaust.

By
May 23, 2018 14:27
Director Jordan Peele

Director Jordan Peele at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)

Amazon Prime Video has ordered an entire season of a new show focused on Nazi hunters in New York City in the 1970s.
The series, titled The Hunt, is the brainchild of Jordan Peele, half of the comedy duo Key and Peele and the Oscar-winning writer and director of Get Out.

It was reported back in September that Peele was developing the series, and last week Amazon announced it had ordered a 10-episode run.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Peele will serve as the show's executive producer alongside David Weil. The series follows a group of people in New York who seek out Nazi criminals who resettled in the United States after the Holocaust. The show, based on real life events, depicts the former Nazi officials conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US.

Peele posted news of the series pick-up on Twitter last week, writing "This show will be [fire emoji]."


Related Content

May 22, 2018
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes to EU lawmakers over data leak

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut