Nine-year-old Palestinian boy kidnapped, killed in Belgian asylum center

Crime scene [illustrative].
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A nine-year-old Palestinian boy named Daniel has been murdered at a Belgian asylum center. His body was found on April 23 and the case gained attention across Belgium, as well as the Arab press.
The child recently came to Belgium with his mother and aunt after spending most of his life In a Lebanese refugee camp. The family was hosted at the Broechem Asylum Seekers center which is located in Ranst in Antwerp province, Flanders Today reported.
The child was last seen riding his bike on April 22, following which his family and the center workers could not find him. Five men between the ages of 19 and 34 were arrested, all of them Palestinian.
Belgian State Secretary of Asylum, Migration, Social Integration, and Poverty Reduction Maggie De Block said the event was “unprecedented” and “unbelievable.”
“We are seeking answers to all the questions around this case,” she said.
The Ranst center has had many incidents of violent behavior, which were not reported by the media to ensure the asylum seekers would be seen in a good light, said Hilde De Leeuw of the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions [ACV] on the Dutch-language television program Terzake.
The uncle of the murdered child, Bassam Shahata, said that the center should be closed.
Calling the death of the boy "tragic," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel offered his condolences and vowed that "the culprits must be punished," The New Arab
reported.
Dutch newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws
reported that the child's aunt got a text message demanding 100,000 Euros as ransom if the family wants to see the boy alive again.
Roughly 20,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Belgium every year.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>