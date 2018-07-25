Pink recalls bringing family to Berlin Holocaust memorial

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Singer Pink opened up to friend and actress Reese Witherspoon in a recent episode of her new talk show, and discussed an emotional moment on tour with her family.



“We went to Berlin and the Holocaust memorial,” Pink told Witherspoon in a recent episode of Hello Sunshine, the actress’s new web series.”





The singer told Witherspoon that the reaction of her then-six-year-old daughter, Willow, to the visit was deeply moving."She was like, 'Wait, so [grandma's] Jewish... my mom's Jewish, well then I'm Jewish,'" Pink recalled her daughter saying. "'Well then, this could have been us,' and at six, it's just like, to watch those wheels turn... " the singer, born Alecia Beth Moore, recounted.The world-famous singer then added that when she later asked Willow what her favorite city was, she told her it was Berlin."I said 'Why?' and she said, 'Because there was a wall, and people were separated, and there was a war, and people were killed. And now everybody's together, and there's no more wall, and there's no more war. And that means that everything that's bad can be good again.'"The singer said she was stunned by her daughter's insights. "I'm like, you're amazing, and you're totally right. Everything that's bad can be good again."Shortly after her show in Berlin last year, Pink posted an image of the tunnels underneath the Waldbühne, the amphitheater she performed it, which was built by the Third Reich for the 1936 Summer Olympics."It's incredible to watch neo-Nazis march in 2017, while I, a Jewish woman, headline a show in Berlin where these tunnels were built by him [Hitler]," Pink wrote on Instagram. "My heart aches for the amount of hatred in this world. But in this place, where so many awful things happened once upon a time, here we are together in Berlin. People of all walks of life celebrating together.... This city of Berlin is full of beautiful, loving people who accept me for who I am. The world is still full of beautiful people. Hate will not win if we don't let it."