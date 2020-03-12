Pornhub to Italians: Stuck at home? We can give you a hand

Pornhub, one of the most popular web portals on the planet, announced it will give the people of Italy a helping hand during their time in quarantine because of the novel coronavirus outbreak – users with Italian IP addresses will get free access to the portal’s premium service. Pornhub does not create its own films, instead, users use it to upload content made by others. This is why many in the porn industry blame it for disrupting the industry and costing producers and distributors a great deal of money as people do not buy DVDs or porn magazines when so much content is online for free or low cost. In The Butterfly Effect, Ron Jonson spoke with a porn producer who bitterly complained that he invests time and work into making a feature and the film ends up online, for free, within minutes. Since PornHub came into being, it had offered a unique insight into what users check online when they feel secure and alone in their homes. As the site has various categories, it is possible to say how many people in Italy, for example, seek a particular theme. In 2016 it was reported that users in Somalia seek content featuring large women. Israel was within the world’s average in terms of women users who enter the site and Mongolia had more women using PornHub than men, Inverse reported.