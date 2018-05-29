May 29 2018
Shakira not performing in Israel this summer

Live Nation: We hope to bring a show to her fans in Israel in the future

By
May 29, 2018 13:37
1 minute read.
Shakira not performing in Israel this summer

Singer Shakira. (photo credit: ACTION IMAGES / JOHN SIBLEY VIA REUTERS)

Despite a flurry of Hebrew media reports to the contrary, Shakira is not expected to perform in Israel this summer.

Live Nation, the US-based entertainment company, tweeted on Monday that any reports of Shakira appearing in Tel Aviv were false.

"The media has incorrectly reported that Shakira will be performing in Tel Aviv this summer," Live Nation wrote. "While no dates this summer will work, Shakira and Live Nation hope to bring a show to her fans in Israel in the future."


In April, Israel Hayom reported that the Colombian singer with Lebanese roots was "close to signing" a deal to perform in Tel Aviv in July. Then earlier this month, Channel 2 News published an "exclusive" report that the performer had closed a deal to appear in Israel on July 9 - for the first time in her career.

No Israeli production company ever confirmed the show and tickets were never announced or on sale.

Shakira did appear in Israel in 2011 on a visit with her boyfriend, athlete Gerard Pique. The pair visited the Western Wall and met with then-president Shimon Peres at his Presidential Conference in Jerusalem.


