Store throws out $35k of food after woman coughs on it as a prank

A Pennsylvania grocery store was forced to throw out over $35,000 worth of fresh food after a local woman coughed on large sections of the grocery store in what the store owner called a "twisted prank."



The woman, whose name was not made available to the public, allegedly coughed on "well over" $35,000 worth of produce, baked goods, meats and groceries at local grocery chain Gerrity's Supermarket.



"Today was a very challenging day," store co-owner Joe Fasula wrote in a facebook post on Wednesday.

"A woman, who the police know to be a chronic problem in the community," walked into the small grocery chain's Hanover Township store and "proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce, and a small section of our bakery, meat case and grocery," Fasula said.

"Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything." "We are checking to see if our insurance company will cover it, but even if they do, our rates will surely go up next year," Fasula added.

"I am also absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food. While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing." "While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a very twisted prank ... we had no choice but to throw out all product she came in contact with," he said."Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything."



Officials don't believe she's infected with coronavirus but "will make every effort to see that she is tested," Fasula wrote.