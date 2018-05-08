US TV host Andy Cohen to attend Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade

Andy Cohen arrives for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 15th Annual "An Enduring Vision Benefit" in New York City, U.S., November 2, 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

American TV host and TV personality Andy Cohen will serve as the international ambassador at this year's Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade.

Cohen, who is best known for his nightly talk show on Bravo, Watch What Happens Live, announced the news on his Twitter account on Monday .



June 8

I'm extremely excited and proud to announce I will be the 2018 International Ambassador of #TelAvivPride in Israel for the June 8 parade! #LGBTQ #Pride #VisitIsrael — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 7, 2018

In Tel Aviv, the pride parade caps off a week of LGBT celebrations in the city, including a press conference and multiple parties.



Last year, Cohen told the Bravo channel's travel site, Jet Set, that Tel Aviv was high on his bucket list.





Cohen, who is the executive producer of the Real Housewives TV franchise, has repeatedly spoken about his Jewish upbringing. In February 2017, he used his talk show to address the news of vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis, his hometown.

Last year, celebrity gossip writer Perez Hilton attended the parade and the many associated parties - and also brought his children and mother to see the country's tourist sites. In 2016, Scottish actor Alan Cumming took part in the parade as the international ambassador.

