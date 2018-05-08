May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

US TV host Andy Cohen to attend Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade

'I'm extremely excited and proud'

By
May 8, 2018 17:34
1 minute read.
Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen arrives for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 15th Annual "An Enduring Vision Benefit" in New York City, U.S., November 2, 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

American TV host and TV personality Andy Cohen will serve as the international ambassador at this year's Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade. 

Cohen, who is best known for his nightly talk show on Bravo, Watch What Happens Live, announced the news on his Twitter account on Monday
 
"I'm extremely excited and proud to announce I will be the 2018 International Ambassador of #TelAvivPride in Israel for the June 8 parade!" he wrote. 


In Tel Aviv, the pride parade caps off a week of LGBT celebrations in the city, including a press conference and multiple parties.
  
Last year, Cohen told the Bravo channel's travel site, Jet Set, that Tel Aviv was high on his bucket list. 
 
"I've never been to Israel," he said. "It's the land of my people! It's where it all started!" And, he noted, there are "beautiful guys" there. 

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Cohen, who is the executive producer of the Real Housewives TV franchise, has repeatedly spoken about his Jewish upbringing. In February 2017, he used his talk show to address the news of vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis, his hometown. 
 
"This is extremely personal for me because my great grandparents and many other of my relatives are buried in that cemetery," he said. "But I don’t have to have a personal connection though to know that this is not who we are as Americans."

Last year, celebrity gossip writer Perez Hilton attended the parade and the many associated parties - and also brought his children and mother to see the country's tourist sites. In 2016, Scottish actor Alan Cumming took part in the parade as the international ambassador.


Related Content

Netta Barzilai
May 7, 2018
Rooting for - and against - Israel at Eurovision

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut