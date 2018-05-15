U.S. comedians mock Jerusalem embassy opening

American late night comedians took aim at the news of the day in their monologues on Monday night - including the moving of the US Embassy to Jerusalem.



Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show, said US President Donald Trump was "futzing with the Middle East" by making the move.





“Now he’s just got to destabilize Antarctica, and he’ll have global crisis bingo,” Colbert joked.The comedian said that Trump couldn’t attend the opening in Jerusalem, “so, instead, he sent Peace Treaty Barbie and Collusion Ken,” i.e. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night, also discussed the embassy opening, and Kushner’s speech during Monday’s ceremony.“During his speech today, Jared Kushner credited President Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” Meyers said. “But don’t ask Trump to name the capital of any other countries, though... ‘We are, I’m so excited to announce we’re moving the embassy in Italy to where it rightfully belongs – Italy City,’” he said, mocking the president.Over on The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah lamented the loss of life in the Gaza Strip, and blamed the US for fanning tensions. Noah also noted that at one point Trump reconsidered the embassy move – but only because he was told it would cost too much.“Once the president figured out a low cost way to destabilize the Middle East,” Noah joked, “he went ahead and moved the embassy.”The comedian also addressed the news that the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team had renamed itself Beitar “Trump” Jerusalem to honor the president.“Which is perfect,” Noah said, “because a lot of people don’t know this, but that team only won their league because [former FBI director] James Comey stepped in and tripped a player on the opposing team.”