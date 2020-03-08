Wine coming out of taps in Italy, perfect for happy hour

With Passover exactly a month away, it would seem that some are already trying to reproduce the plagues, turning water, not into blood, but into red wine instead. Last Wednesday, residents of the Italian town of Castelvetro found wine coming out of their faucets and shower heads, CNN reported.
A technical error at a local Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro winery during the bottling process caused 1,000 liters of wine to leak into the water pipes. Because of the high pressure, the wine then started flowing through the system and into houses throughout the village. The winery apologized in a Facebook post, saying "It was only wine, which was already ready for bottling!". While the issue was quickly fixed, residents still had enough time to bottle enough wine for the next happy hour, according to reports in the Gazette di Modena."At a time when we have very little to smile about, I'm glad we brought some levity to others," Giorgia Mezzacqui, deputy mayor of Castelvetro, told CNN. "Hopefully some day they'll remember us and will want to come visit us."In fact, the city is located in the Northern part of Italy, one of the regions hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak. Local authorities explained that the incident does not involve any health or hygiene risks, adding "it is just wine." The "incident" sparked mixed reactions from local residents, some calling the wine flowing from taps "a dream come true."
Cose accadute oggi qui, a #castelvetrodimodena. Perché per un attimo dai nostri lavandini è uscito il #lambruscograsparossa. Ci sarà tempo per capire ma intanto un sorriso oggi, anche in questi momenti difficili, forse lo abbiamo donato.https://t.co/yXeUVR1Hrc pic.twitter.com/QmitLTX8He— Giorgia Mezzacqui (@GMezzacqui) March 4, 2020
