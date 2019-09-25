Woman given IV drip used by HIV patient at Kaplan Medical Center

A woman after Caesarean operation at the Kaplan Medical Center maternity ward was given an IV drip that was used by an HIV patient, Yisrael Hayom reported on Wednesday.

The HIV patient also gave birth at the hospital. After the mistake was discovered the IV drip was changed and the woman was instructed not to breast-feed her baby as she was given drugs to prevent her from becoming infected with the disease.

As it turns out, she was not infected, as well as the examination post-incident stated that the possibility of getting infected in such way is close to zero.

The woman was given the HIV IV drip after she developed a severe allergic reaction to a blood donation she was given after the operation.



The woman sued the hospital and Clalit Health Services for medical error, stating that the medical staff was irresponsible "not destroying the IV bag after being attached to an HIV patient."

The hospital in turn claimed that there was no medical error in play and that the statement of claim is fundamentally wrong. "Not every mistake is medical error," the defense claimed.

