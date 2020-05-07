Yair Netanyahu is now a far-right German politician's poster boy

Now a far-right politician in Germany has made the tweeted quote into a graphic that he in turn posted on Twitter. Joachim Kuhs, a senior European Parliament member for the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, also tacked on a picture of Benjamin Netanyahu’s son.



Kuhs was quoting an April 28 tweet — written in response to the EU delegation in Israel — in which the younger Netanyahu said, “Schengen zone is dead and soon your evil globalist organization will be too, and Europe will return to be free, democratic and Christian!”

Netanyahu was criticizing a joint Israeli-Palestinian ceremony on Israel’s Memorial Day that was funded by the EU.

Above the graphic, Kuhs tweeted, “#Christianity is the #cure for the evils of the globalist #EU, wrote Yair Netanyahu.”

Kuhs is also a leader of a group called Christians in the AfD.

Yair Netanyahu replied to the Kuhs tweet, “Please act with your colleagues to stop this insanity!” and included a link to a dossier on German funding of nonprofits in Israel from NGO Monitor, a group that documents the funding sources of left-wing and human rights organizations in Israel.