The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

40th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution riddled with failures

In this week in 1979, monarchical rule was abruptly squashed as fundamentalist Shi’ite clerics seized power under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

By MAYA CARLIN  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 10:11
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani salutes the crowd during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020 (photo credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENT WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani salutes the crowd during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
(photo credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENT WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
While Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will boast about the regime’s perceived successes, military might and technological superiority in his annual anniversary speech, the reality of the Republic’s 40th year is grim.
Celebrations this week mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. In this week in 1979, monarchical rule was abruptly squashed as fundamentalist Shi’ite clerics seized power under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Each year around the anniversary, Iranian officials typically unveil technological advancements in their armed forces, nuclear and space arsenals. On Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei claimed Iran’s Air Force capabilities, once weak under the Shah Reza Pahlavi dynasty, were thriving under the Islamic regime. On Sunday, Iran tried and failed to put a satellite into orbit. This failure came after two failed launches last year of the Doosti and Payam satellites and a botched rocket explosion during the summer.
Iran’s nuclear program has faced similar deterioration this year. The 2015 deal between Iran, the US, UK, China, Russia, Germany and France is close to collapse. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, insisting any new deal must curb Iran’s ballistic missile program as well as uranium enrichment. The Iranian leadership unsurprisingly refused, leading to economic disaster in the country.
Last month, Iran declared it will no longer abide by its uranium enrichment commitment, compelling Germany, France and the UK to prompt the deal’s dispute-resolution mechanism. If international sanctions are indeed reinstated, the worsening economic crisis in Iran will become catastrophic.
Iran also suffered blows to its military and proxy power this past year. On January 3, a US airstrike outside Baghdad, Iraq, killed Iran’s top commander, Qasem Soleimani, leader of the IRGC’s Quds Force.
Soleimani was a critical player in Iran’s terrorist regime. Trump ordered his killing following months of attacks on American troops by Iran proxies in Iraq. In response to Soleimani’s death, Khamenei assured his Twitter followers that “jihad of resistance will continue with more motivation” as Iran must “congratulate Soleimani’s pure soul and console the Iranian nation on this great martyrdom.”
Hezbollah, Iran’s most successful export, faced protest long before Soleimani’s killing in January. Since October, fed-up demonstrators have taken to the streets of Lebanon and Iraq to voice their grievances against Iran’s infiltration and influence in both governments. According to the UN special envoy to Iraq, more than 500 demonstrators have been killed and 19,000 wounded, the majority at the hands of Iranian-backed militias. As the Iranian regime continues to dismiss these protests as inauthentic and foreign-led, their weakening grasp on the Middle East progresses.
Despite the propaganda Iran’s regime will put forth on this week’s anniversary, the world has witnessed its monumental failures. Blows to Tehran’s nuclear arsenal, economic durability, technological development, proxy strength and military power prove that Iran is indeed losing grip on the Middle East.
The writer is an M.A. candidate in counter-terrorism and homeland security at IDC Herzliya’s Lauder School of Government. She is also an analyst at the Center for Security Policy in Washington DC.


Tags Hezbollah Iran khamenei
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A live kidney is highest form of charity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy AIPAC’s challenge: Celebrating bipartisanship when it’s passé By GIL TROY
Yudith Oppenheimer What is Donald Trump's vision of Jerusalem? By YUDITH OPPENHEIMER
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Trump's revenge served hot in the 'Friday Night Massacre' By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by