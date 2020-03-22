The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

A homecoming for Israelis due to coronavirus

It is believed that thousands of Israelis are still stuck in South America.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MARCH 22, 2020 20:38
Israelis stranded in India board a special El Al flight to return them to Israel amid the coronavirus outbreak. (photo credit: EL AL)
Israelis stranded in India board a special El Al flight to return them to Israel amid the coronavirus outbreak.
(photo credit: EL AL)
In times of danger, even when the threat is an unseen enemy like the novel coronavirus, the urge is to head for home. That’s why the Foreign Ministry operation to rescue stranded backpackers is so heartwarming. It is also very Israeli.
Four El Al flights on Friday brought home some 1,000 Israelis stranded in Peru and elsewhere in South America as country after country closed their borders and stopped air traffic. Parents shared photos of their children crowding into the airport and on the flights back to Tel Aviv. The young Israelis seemed in fine spirits and health, and their parents’ relief was increasingly more apparent with every Instagram photo and Facebook post they shared.
It was not a simple operation. Flights first picked up some 550 Israelis from Cusco, in southeastern Peru, before heading to Lima to pick up the rest. Some of the backpackers’ journeys were delayed for a day.
The flights were finally authorized to fly from Cusco to Peru’s capital after Foreign Minister Israel Katz spoke with his counterpart, Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, who gave the go-ahead after consulting with Peru’s transportation minister, the foreign minister said.
According to Channel 12 news, Peru had blocked the flights over concerns about having such a large group land in Lima, and fears that the Israelis could look for lodgings in the city, potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
Unfortunately, there are still 23 Israelis in Lima who failed to get on the emergency evacuation flights for lack of space. It’s not clear yet how they can be extricated, although the Israeli Embassy is working on finding a solution. Another flight is planned this week to bring back Israelis from Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital.
Several South American countries including Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil have announced border closures and travel bans of various degrees and lengths to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is believed that thousands of Israelis are still stuck on the continent.
The Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged all Israelis who “want to come home” to do so immediately.
“Given the reductions and cancellation of flights worldwide, and the moves by countries to close their airspace and their borders because of the coronavirus outbreak, we are again calling on those Israelis abroad who want to come home to do so as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement. It might, however, already be too late for some, as air travel globally is grinding to a halt and some countries have implemented martial law. In addition, in some countries, the backpackers are in remote sites that are hard to access even on routine days.
A ministry spokesman reportedly said that Israelis abroad should not expect the country to provide free charter flights when all air traffic is halted. The flights from Peru, however, were funded by El Al, aware of the fact that most of the passengers were backpackers with limited economic means who had already incurred unexpected expenses.
Some 300 Israelis in Brazil flew home from Sao Paulo on Friday on a Dreamliner jet flight funded by Amsalem Tours. The Foreign Ministry last week also brought back 380 Israeli students from Moldova on two Israir Airlines flights.
El Al planes have also brought back 1,000 Israelis from India. Israel now is working with Indian authorities to permit further flights, as there are still another 2,000 Israelis trying to leave.
Israel’s Ambassador in Peru Asaf Ichilevich, working with a skeleton staff, called the situation “the most challenging” he had experienced in his 20-year diplomatic career.
The diplomats in this situation “are soldiers in suits,” he said, adding that he was working with diplomats from countries, including the US, Canada and Germany, to see if flights could be coordinated.
Helping and bringing home Israelis who need rescuing is part of the country’s ethos. We can be hopeful that once the immediate crisis is over, the government – if there is one – will realize the importance of having a fully funded and functional diplomatic corps and that it will do more to beef up its capabilities across the globe.


Tags El Al Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A homecoming for Israelis due to coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by