Dear President Trump: I Cant stand you, but I love you very much

Mr. President,



Listen, I don’t agree with your opinions on so many things: the climate crisis, abortions, minorities, the LGBT community. I don’t like the way you talk, the way you treat women, the type of family man you are, even the way you comb your hair. I would not want to be your friend, if you had any friends.





But as far as your understanding of the Middle East conflict is concerned, you are absolutely spot on. Your ability to distinguish between who is good and who is bad, and your choice to act against evil with the tools that evil people understand is spot on as well. In that respect, you are the best there has ever been. You are a gift that in our rosiest dreams (at least most of ours) we could never even pray to receive.Your predecessor, that fellow Barack Obama, was a man that was more to my taste. The way he talked, the way he danced, how funny he was, how good he looks, how his wife was so strong, successful and influential, and how everything fell into place. Everything, that is, except for his basic understanding of the world. Prince charming destroyed half the world — the entire Middle East (apart from us) and Europe — because of his poor judgement. The consequences of his actions will continue to ripple out across the globe. What a terrible man in the history of the world.It seems that you were born with a lousy personality, Mr. President, devoid of courtesy and refinement, But you were also endowed with clear vision and understanding of the conflict, which is precisely what we need now. That is why you are a force for good, a conduit for great relief for the people of Israel.That's why I'm honored to invite you to dinner at my house, rice and lentils, salad, tehina, and herbal teas. I hope that until then you remain healthy despite all the junk food you stuff your mouth with. I can’t stand you, but I love you very much.The author is a veteran Israeli radio and television personality.