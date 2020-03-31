The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus: A worldwide tragedy

Coronavirus returns us to our most basic values. We are home with our families, little or no international travel, little to no international trade.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
MARCH 31, 2020 21:58
A closed talmudic school in the ultra orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Meah Shearim, following the government's decisions, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. March 31, 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A closed talmudic school in the ultra orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Meah Shearim, following the government's decisions, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. March 31, 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
I do not know how to begin an article I am embarrassed to write. I do not know how to organize my thoughts, how to choose the right words to express the actual nausea that has taken hold of me.
Nine hundred years have passed since an evil monk created, from the depths of his sick soul, the first blood libel against Jews, accusing the Jews of Norwich, England, of murdering a Christian child for ritual purposes on Seder night. Nine hundred years of evil libels and of atrocious violence against Jews ensued,  900 years weighing on Europe’s conscience and staining its morality.
And now, as Passover approaches, we get more and more reports of the basest sort of antisemitism, linking the plague that has infected the entire world with some sort of Jewish scheme or another.
The eye reads this news while the mind refuses to comprehend. Were we mistaken in believing that those dark days were behind us? Could it be that even in a world that considers itself “modern,” there are people who can weave such vicious, violent and dangerous tales about another nation?
The COVID-19 plague has shaken all of humanity. It returns us to our most basic values. We are home with our families, little or no international travel, little to no international trade. This is the moment of truth in which people’s greatness is revealed – those who act, volunteer, pray, lend a hand, or put all their efforts and talents into finding a cure. In the face of all this goodness, how pathetic are those who sow hatred between people in such a time.
The Jewish nation is about to celebrate Passover, the Festival of Freedom. True freedom, say our ancient sages, is freedom from being enslaved to our desires and our egos, freedom from being enslaved to jealousy and hatred.
I pray that the light of freedom will illuminate even the darkest corners of our world. Until then, I call upon world leaders to act with determination and courage to root out the scourge of antisemitism, the tragedy of the world.
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.


Tags Passover health Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bnei Brak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by