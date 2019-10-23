Donald Trump will recognize a sovereign Kurdish state

The media has gone ballistic, attacking Donald Trump over his decision to allow Turkey to take control of Syrian lands occupied by the Kurds.

Few people really understand Donald Trump. He’s not like any other president. He thinks outside-the-box. How is it possible that a president who is so strong on defense and patriotism would make such a decision unless he knows something we don’t know?

When President Trump traveled to Jerusalem on its 50th anniversary, he was greeted by 220 massive billboards which I had installed. They read, “Trump make Israel great.” The president is a friend of Zion. I’ve heard it said a multitude of times: “Why did you do that? He’s not recognizing Jerusalem.” I just smiled, and responded, “You don’t know Donald Trump.”

I believe President Trump has a plan to recognize Kurdish sovereignty and statehood. Many have called him “Cyrus”, after the Mede, Cyrus the Great. The Kurdish people are descendants of the ancient Medes. The wise men who brought gifts to honor the birth of Jesus were also Medes. I believe the president has a gift for them.

The Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil held an independence referendum in September, with 92.7 percent of 3.3 million votes cast in favor of secession. Voter turnout was just over 72 percent. The Kurds in Erbil carried flags to show their support prior to the vote. The central government in Baghdad does not want Iraqi Kurdistan to secede. This has resulted in limits being instituted on the Kurds, i.e. Baghdad taking control of the region’s airspace, as well as authority at border crossings connecting Iraqi Kurdistan to neighboring countries.

President Trump loves to say “Merry Christmas,” so don’t be surprised if he announces a Christmas gift for the Kurds. A sovereign Kurdish state on Iran’s boarder, coupled with U.S. military might, would be checkmate not only to Iran but also to the Iraqi government that has treated America with such disdain.

There’s no question in my mind that Donald Trump has no respect for Erdogan. If you recall, it was the president who threatened Turkey’s economy because they refused to release American pastor Andrew Brunson.

There’s absolutely no love lost between the Turks and the Gulf Sunni states, especially Saudi Arabia, or between Turkey and Israel. I believe President Trump has given Turkey what they wanted before he recognizes a sovereign Kurdish state.

Evangelicals elected Donald Trump by a landslide because they get him, and he gets them. When he makes this decision, the passion among Evangelicals will be greater than that of the Fourth of July. The same can be said for the State of Israel: He understands that nation’s need to be free.





Mike Evans is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 96 published books. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem of which the late President Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth president, was the chair. He also serves as a founding member on the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative and has 66 million Facebook followers on the Jerusalem Prayer Team.

