Gaza policy

Ten rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at the South on Friday night. Although they were fired after a month of relative calm, it’s hard to say they came out of the blue. Israelis, and particularly residents of the western Negev, are aware that rocket attacks from Gaza can happen at almost any time.



The main difference with the rockets this weekend was that they did not seem to be fired for any particular reason. There had been no Israeli operation in the area and no casualties in the ongoing “March of Return” border protests. The rockets, one of which scored a direct hit on a home in Sderot, were reportedly fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and not Hamas, which controls the Strip.

Although this is not the first time, this should be of concern because the large number of rockets launched indicates that Hamas might be losing its grip to more radical terrorist organizations, and that an internal struggle among these terrorist groups could result in them trying to gain points by attacking Israel or even trying to drag Israel into an escalated conflict.Until now, Israel has seen Hamas as in control and responsible for what happens in Gaza. But it should be kept in mind that PIJ is affiliated with Iran and relies on the Islamic Republic for funds and weapons. In this sense, the events in the South cannot be seen in isolation from the tension with Iranian-proxy Hezbollah on the northern border.The general opinion seems to be that Hamas is not interested in another mini-war with Israel – what would be the fourth serious conflict since 2008 – and Israel does not want another war on its southern border.The fact that there is not a fully functional government following two rounds of elections – and a serious possibility now of a third round – might act as an encouragement to the terrorists in Gaza. It will be clear to the Palestinian extremists that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want to face a third election in a state of war on the southern border.Fortunately, on Friday night the family whose home suffered a direct hit were quick enough in getting to their rocket-proof safe room and there were no serious injuries in the attack. There have been other similar incidents, including the case last year when a mother in Beersheba managed to get her children into the rocket-proof safe area before their home was hit, thus preventing serious casualties. Just a few months ago, PIJ fired rockets at an election rally in Ashdod, where the prime minister was appearing. Such cases illustrate the very thin line between an incident that blows over and an incident that will inevitably lead to an escalation of some sort.There is clearly a dilemma for Israel: To what extent can the country maintain deterrence if it does not harshly respond to unprovoked rocket attacks? On the other hand, does Israel want to risk the lives of soldiers and civilians (including Palestinians) in another conflict?Israel responded to the rocket fire in a measured way, concentrating on infrastructure and there were reports of just one Palestinian casualty as the IAF hit Hamas targets.Under the circumstances, it is easy to understand why Netanyahu is trying to avoid an escalation, which could quickly lead to conflict on more than one front.One thing is certain – the lack of a coherent, comprehensive Israeli strategy regarding Gaza has taken its toll during the years since the Disengagement in 2005 and particularly since Hamas took control of the Strip two years later.The situation should not be allowed to continue like this, with residents in the South held hostage to the whims of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organizations.It is a matter of time before more rockets are launched and the country cannot rely on miracles and the quick responses of local residents finding shelter in time.The next government – regardless of who leads it – must form and implement a strategy regarding Gaza. This initiative needs to be both defensive and diplomatic.Israel need not necessarily take control of the Gaza Strip, but it must take control of the situation.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });