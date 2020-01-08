The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Hadran Alach – We Have Returned to You

"Hadran alach, ve’hadrach alan”, Aramaic for “We have returned to you and we will return to you, dear tractate, and you have returned to us and will return to us.”

By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
JANUARY 8, 2020 08:32
"Go and observe what the people are doing.” – Babylonian Talmud (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
"Go and observe what the people are doing.” – Babylonian Talmud
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
These days, extraordinary events are taking place all over the world.  Some of them are in the presence of family and friends, others with masses of tens of thousands of participants. They are all celebrating the same event – the completion of another cycle of learning the daf yomi (daily page) of Talmud.  Jews all around the world, young and old, rich and poor, people who work and those who learn, in cities, villages, settlements, and of course at the Western Wall – they all learned, every day, the same exact page.
Ever since Rabbi Meir Shapira of Lublin, zz”l, declared his initiative to learn one page of the Babylonian Talmud every day until the entire Shas is completed, the idea spread around the Jewish world like wildfire.  Thirteen cycles of seven and a half years each of shared learning created an invisible network connecting Jews worldwide, uniting them around common learning.
Learning gemarah is one of the greatest challenges in the Torah world.  The page is crowded, the writing is in Hebrew and Aramaic, there are no vowel signs or punctuation.  It is the entrance gate into the inner world of Torah creation - an entire world of halacha and Aggadah, thought and action, that has been shaping the lives of the Jewish people for centuries.
The Talmud, in Tractate Chagiga, says, “A person who learns something a hundred times is different from someone who learns it one hundred and one times.”  The more you learn, the deeper you understand.  Talmud shapes the learner and influences him in ways that are hard to describe.  The persistence, the devotion, and the sharing in this wonderful worldwide project that continued throughout even the darkest of times in the previous centuries, all shape the lives of the thousands of learners and the millions of their family members and friends.
At the end of every tractate of Talmud, the learners say “Hadran alach, ve’hadrach alan”, Aramaic for “We have returned to you and we will return to you, dear tractate, and you have returned to us and will return to us.”  These words refer to the glory of the Babylonian Talmud, the incredible endeavor of the sages of Babylon, and are true of us, its learners, today.
The glory of the Talmud, the glory of devotedly and consistently learning Torah, has illuminated the existence of its learners and of the entire Jewish nation for generations. From day to day, from page to page, the eternal palace of the Jewish Torah is being built – and we are all invited to take part in its construction.


Tags Torah Babylonian Talmud Talmud
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Recant, Chief Rabbi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
3 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by