Honoring President Trump’s embassy move on Jerusalem Day

On Jerusalem Day, the Israeli people celebrate the reunification of Jerusalem after the 1967 Six-Day War, but they will also be remembering the courageous move US President Donald Trump made to move the American Embassy to Israel’s capital – Jerusalem.

In 1967, the State of Israel acted in self-defense to preemptively take out the Egyptian, Jordanian and Syrian forces, which were gathered on Israel’s southern, eastern and northern fronts. In six days, the State of Israel, which was facing total destruction, had defended itself as it had done in previous wars of aggression from their neighboring Arab states and had captured strategic lands.

On May 14, 2017, Trump surpassed the odds under tremendous pressure, as he had done in the 2016 presidential election. Since 1995, when the Jerusalem Embassy Act was passed, the American people have heard dozens of presidential candidates promise to complete the move, but only Trump kept his word. On May 14, the United States of America recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital and boldly moved their embassy there.



On May 14, 2019, the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem held a commemorative event “Annual Night of Heroes” in honor of the one-year anniversary of the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. The event was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau.

In December 2017, as, founder of the FOZ Museum, I honored Trump with the “Friends of Zion Award” in a special ceremony in the Oval Office for moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem. This Jerusalem Day, American, Israeli and global supporters of Israel will be celebrating Jerusalem as the eternal and undivided capital of the State of Israel, knowing that it has been recognized by Israel’s greatest ally, the world’s most powerful nation and has the full support of the leader of the free world: President Donald J. Trump.The writer is a New York Times #1 bestselling author with 94 published books. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, of which the late Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth president, was the chairman. He is also a journalist and member of the Trump Faith Initiative, President Trump’s evangelical advisory board.

